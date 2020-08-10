The Portuguese driver won the Formula E crown for 2020 at race 9 in Berlin.

We talk about it here on "Behind the Race" with Michela Cerruti and Matt Kew.

Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ Championship and DS Techeetah the Teams’ title in the Berlin E-Prix Round 9, with the Portuguese following team-mate and race winner Jean-Eric Vergne home at Tempelhof.

Da Costa holds a Drivers’ Championship lead the likes of which Formula E has never seen – a 76-point, unassailable advantage over team-mate Vergne, who now sits second with 60 points left to play for. No driver has won the title with two rounds to spare, and this in his first season with DS Techeetah.