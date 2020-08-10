A country can be a friendly ambassador to electric mobility, but EVs can also help promote it. This win-win situation is evident with the “Ignitis On: Explore Lithuania” rally. At the same time it gives EV owners a chance to know that place, the event also shows people in Lithuania what it feels to live with an EV.

This year, the event had two winners, each for a different class. Cars with battery packs smaller than 50 kWh compete in the first, while the ones with larger battery packs challenge themselves in the second one.

The objective of the rally is to reach the final destination as fast as possible, as Andrius Šeršniovas told InsideEVs. The is the e-mobility product manager for Ignitis, the state-controlled energy company in Lithuania, and the main sponsor of the event. Ignitis also takes care of the charging points for EVs.

“For the first category, the minimum distance was 300 km. For the second, it was 500 km. All competitors have to visit at least three different points of interest in Lithuania, all of them with coordinates given to all competitors before the start.”

Although swiftness is a concern, speed can be a penalty.

“The competition was on main roads, so it means that you can’t overspeed. Telematics tracks your EV and competitors get fines for that. Another rule was if you reach your charger and it is busy, the waiting time was excluded from the results. Only the charging time counts.”

The deal is to make the best decisions to visit the points of interest and do 300 km or 500 km, depending on the car, as fast as possible. The winning Peugeot e-208 ran 305 km in 3 hours and 59 minutes, or 4 minutes less than the second place, a Hyundai Ioniq. The third was also an Ioniq. The Peugeot did not stop to recharge.

In the second group, a Tesla Model 3 ran the minimum 500 km (we do not know precisely how much distance it covered) in 5 hours and 46 minutes. It was the first time a Tesla competed in the rally, currently in its sixth edition. It stopped only once to recharge, spending 29 minutes in the task. It was followed very closely (1 minute and 7 seconds) by a Porsche Taycan and a Kia Niro.

Other EVs were recognized for impressive feats. The VW e-up! spent the less energy in 100 km: only 8.9 kWh. A Hyundai Kona Electric was driven for 710 km, surpassing the official range of 482 km.

Source: Sportas.lt, Ignitis, and Peugeot