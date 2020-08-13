July supposed to be a slower month of the year in terms of car sales in Spain, but not this time. Thanks to new incentives, the overall market showed 1% of growth year-over-year, while the plug-in segment in particular surged to a new record of almost 4,000!

In total, some 3,887 new passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is 3.3% of the total market (including 1.4% for BEVs).

The most interest was in plug-in hybrids:

BEVs: up 117% year-over-year to 1,608

PHEVs: ip 357% year-over-year to 2,279

After the first seven months, a total of 14,634 new plug-ins were registered (3.2% of total).

Top models

The Peugeot e-208 was the top-selling model for the month of July with 255 registrations (record), while the top five for the year is as follows:

Renault ZOE - 159 and 1,120 YTD Peugeot e-208 - 255 and 801 YTD Ford Kuga PHEV - 191 and 665 YTD Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 132 and 647 YTD Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 210 and 625 YTD

As we can see, great results were posted also by Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.).

Volvo XC40 PHEV set a decent result of 172 and two new models emerged: Renault Captur PHEV (152) and Jeep Renegade PHEV (51).

Plug-in electric car sales in Spain – July 2020