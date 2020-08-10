According to the latest media reports, Fisker has a memorandum of understanding with Magna about the potential production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in Graz, Austria from Q4 2022.

It's non-binding, as the company evaluates other manufacturing partners, but it's clear that Fisker intends to outsource the production.

"Fisker said in a statement that it expects to reach a definitive agreement “in the next few months” to have Magna Steyr start production of the Fisker Ocean at its Graz, Austria, plant as early as the fourth quarter of 2022."

Combined with previous news about the use of the Volkswagen MEB platform (only negotiations at this point), it seems that Fisker will not engage much into hardware.

The company probably will have its own design of the car (exterior and interior) and will try a new business model, but the actual development of the hardware and production will be contracted/purchased externally.

The question is whether it has a chance to succeed? And how it compares to Tesla, which obsessively is trying to succeed through vertical integration.

Maybe that's a sign of what is coming next. Some companies will deliver the hardware, while multiple others will only design and sell the final product under their name?

One thing is for sure, Magna - which produces multiple plug-ins (both BEVs and PHEVs), including the Jaguar I-PACE - will be more than happy to produce the cars for new OEMs.

