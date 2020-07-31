In June 2020 close to 230,000 new plug-in electric cars were sold globally, which on one hand is 22% less than a year ago, although on the other hand, it was one of the best results ever.

The result is clearly hampered by China, while Europe pushes forward at an outstanding pace.

Because the overall market was down by 18% year-over-year, the market share was stable at about 3.6%.

See more of our sales reports for June 2020.

Some 68% of plug-in sales were BEVs (down 31% year-over-year), while PHEVs improved by 14% year-over-year).

During the first half of 2020, some 950,000 plug-in cars were sold globally (down 16% year-over-year). The market share is 2.9%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2020

Model rank

The top three models in June were:

The Model 3 is absolutely dominating the EV scene and it seems that the only car that might reach its level is the Model Y, which just appeared in the top 20.

Renault ZOE is also doing great with a five-digit level of sales, despite being limited only to Europe (compared to Model 3 sold globally).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

In June, for the very first time we see seven brands with a five-digit monthly sales results and a few others might soon join the club as well.

Tesla is of course the top player by a huge margin, but we can also see that Volkswagen is gradually expanding its volume.

Since some four years of absence, the top 20 brands again include the Ford brand (#18) with a personal-best 4,516 sales. However, Chevrolet was pushed down.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.