MINI happily announced that is first series-produced all-electric car - MINI Cooper SE - has reached a milestone of more than 11,000 units produced cumulatively at the MINI Plant Oxford in the UK.

Now, the facility is taking its annual summer shutdown, but the MINI Electric is expected to progress well and take a third of MINI 3-Door Hatch model sales in 2021.

That would not surprise us much, as the electric drive makes it the best MINI ever. With - hopefully - more range in the future versions, the only way for this model is up.

MINI is also very happy with more than 3,000 Cooper SE orders in the UK, which turns out to be the second-biggest market for both plug-ins - all-electric Cooper SE and plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4.

"The MINI Electric is the second electrified MINI in the model line-up, joining the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid. These two models have proved extremely popular in the UK and together account for 19 per cent of worldwide electrified MINI sales. A quarter of all UK MINI Countryman orders are for the plug-in hybrid version."

David George, Director, MINI UK, said:

“We’re delighted the MINI Electric is such a success in the UK and that our customers love the car as much as we do. It’s fantastic to see the growing popularity of electrified vehicles – the UK already accounts for nearly a fifth of global MINI Electric and MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid sales and we know that demand is increasing.”

Peter Weber, Managing Director, MINI Plant Oxford, said:

“Everyone at Plant Oxford is immensely proud that our hard work integrating MINI Electric into the production line is paying off, with the car proving so popular with customers in the UK and around the world. As the home of the brand, it gives us huge satisfaction to build the first fully-electric car in the MINI product line-up here in Oxford, for global export.”

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) in winter scenery

14 Photos

MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs (see more details here):