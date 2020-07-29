Elon Musk wrote recently that Tesla "is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries." He says this since the company is "just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!".

It's interesting that Tesla is still interested in being a supplier to other OEMs, after a long break since supplying batteries, drive units and software to Toyota and Daimler (Mercedes-Benz and smart) compliance EVs at a small scale (it was actually quite substantial for Tesla at the time and gave Tesla credit of being a serious player, which helped it to raise capital).

Today, most big manufacturers are working on their own tech and by the way, we thought that Tesla was busy expanding manufacturing capacity for its own needs. How the company could handle more projects?

The offer of software includes also Autopilot, and let's remember that Tesla - at least in theory - is willing to make available Superchargers to other brands (if they would participate in covering costs).

The example of Ford using Volkswagen's MEB platform regionally (in Europe) shows that there is space for such a deal.

There might be brands that would be ok with using Tesla tech in its EVs, but who might that be?