Tesla Owners Italia recently posted a video of a scary hit-and-run crash that was captured by Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) and Sentry Mode features. The features come standard on all new Tesla vehicles and rely on Tesla's Autopilot suite of cameras to record happenings around the cars. The owner that posted this video admits to using Sentry Mode video footage in the past to identify a person who damaged his car in a parking lot.

As you can clearly see from the video footage, an Audi driver appears to be in a huge hurry. The driver is passing cars on the right at a much higher speed than surrounding traffic. As the driver passes a Mini and begins to head back to the left lane, the Mini appears to be changing lanes to the right (sadly without a turn signal activated).

Nonetheless, the Audi drive hits the Mini, pushing it against the left barrier, after which the Mini driver loses control, spins, and hits the right barrier. Meanwhile, the Audi driver continues racing ahead as if nothing happened.

The Tesla driver submitted the above video to the authorities. He was able to get the license plate of the hit-and-run offender and immediately called the police. According to the Tesla owner, the police already went to the owner who will have to answer for what happened in this accident.

