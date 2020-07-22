Škoda has announced that the world premiere of its all-new, all-electric Škoda Enyaq iV will take place on September 1, 2020 in Prague, as the company celebrates its 125th anniversary.

The first MEB-based Škoda will offer up to 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range. A lot of details were already announced, and over the next couple of weeks, the company intends to reveal more details and images.

Here is the first teaser - original compared with a brightened version:

"The silhouette of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV gives an idea of the proportions of the brand’s new flagship. A short front section and an elongated roofline create a dynamic exterior while at the same time offering a generous amount of space typical of the brand. The new SUV has a similarly spacious interior as the ŠKODA KODIAQ, despite being shorter in length than a ŠKODA OCTAVIA."

According to the Czech manufacturer, the Enyaq iV combines "brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience".

There will be several versions available (55 kWh, 62 kWh and 82 kWh), rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, with total system output of up to 225 kW and DC fast charging capability of up to 125 kW.

Hopefully the prices will be also attractive, probably below the Volkswagen ID.4, which would be really great for the European customers.

