NIO celebrates another milestone of 800 million km (500 million miles) covered by its two all-electric models - NIO ES6 and NIO ES8 - between May 31, 2018 and July 17, 2020.

Considering that the company sold so far 46,082 EVs cumulatively (ES6/ES8), it would be 17,400 km (10,800 miles) per vehicle. Actually, more than 58% of customers covered more than 10,000 km (6,200 miles). The highest mielage is over 140,000 km (87,000 miles).

47% of all NIO cars covered more than 50 km (31 miles) per day, which is also an interesting indicator.

Some 52 million km (32.3 million miles) or 6.5% of the total distance falls on driving on the NIO Pilot advanced driver assistance system.

Even more interesting data is about battery swapping - the company operates currently 138 stations, which cover 62 cities in China, and they were used more than 650,000 times.

That's over 4,700 uses per station (although some are brand new, others already have been around a few years), and over 14 uses per car sold.

The customer with the highest number of battery swaps used the stations more than 350 times!

The data about the NIO EVs is gathered in an infographic below: