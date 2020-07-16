According to the Cross-Sell data (via Reuters), Tesla new car registrations in the U.S. were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter of 2020.

The total registrations in California have decreased by almost 48% year-over-year to 9,774, while in the 23-states tracked by Cross-Sell, registrations went down by 49% year-over-year to 18,702.

The registration number is not directly related to deliveries (it can take several weeks between sales and registration of a new vehicle - typically it's around 30 days according to the article). Against all odds, in Q2 Tesla was able to achieve a very high number of deliveries globally.

The interesting thing is that the new registrations of Tesla Model 3 in California fell by 63.6% year-over-year to 5,951 units.

It was still a majority - almost 61% of all Tesla registrations in Q2 within the state, which leaves just 3,823 (39%) for combined Model S/Model X and new Model Y.

While the significant decrease of new registrations is not surprising at all, the main question is whether the Model 3 will remain the top-selling Tesla, or as predicted by the company, Model Y will outsell at the other models soon?