Land Rover's plug-in hybrids are pretty special and niche in the U.S. market - luxurious (with high price tags) and all-wheel-drive, but how about their EPA all-electric range and energy efficiency?

According to the EPA's website, both models: Range Rover P400e and the smaller Range Rover Sport P400e received the same ratings.

The all-electric range is 19 miles (30.6 km), which is not much, but considering the 13.1 kWh battery and weight of around 5,500 lbs (2,500 kg) and the not too aerodynamic shape, it's not a surprise. The energy consumption in EV mode is 42 MPGe - 802 Wh/mi (498 Wh/km), one of the highest we have ever seen in PHEVs.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400e

The plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover does not bring any significant benefits when it operates in hybrid mode:

2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400e EPA rating:

all-electric range of 19 miles (30.6 km)

total range of 480 miles (772 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 42 MPGe - 802 Wh/mi (498 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 19 MPG



Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover P400e

14 Photos

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e

Similar results for the Range Rover Sport:

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e EPA rating:

all-electric range of 19 miles (30.6 km)

total range of 480 miles (772 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 42 MPGe - 802 Wh/mi (498 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 19 MPG

