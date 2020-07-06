Despite its controversial name, Tesla Autopilot has already proven to improve safety on dozens of occasions. Anyway, the video above poses a crucial question: was it involved with saving the Model 3 that recorded it? Or was it something a careful and watchful driver was able to pull off? Either way, it prevented what could be one of the nastiest rear-end crashes to ever happen with a Tesla.

Branden Flasch created the video based on the original videos recorded by Victor Arndt Mueller. Flasch inserted links to these videos in his video’s description. We are trying to contact Mueller to understand precisely what happened, and where. If you check the original videos, you’ll see they were recorded on July 2, at 4:22 PM.

After checking the original front video, we would bet that this was not an Autopilot job. The car accelerates in a way that we have never seen the beta driving assistant do in any case so far. It seems to be the sort of reaction only a watchful and skilled driver could have had.

The Dodge RAM immediately in front of the Tesla suffers the most damage. The crash has wholly destroyed the rear-end of the pickup truck, which also hits another vehicle. The semi-truck drifts to the left after the collision. We have no idea if any other vehicles were affected, and we hope everyone walked out safe of this horrific accident.

We have the impression the semi-truck driver could not stop because of brake issues. Another option is that he was either distracted or with a medical problem that prevented him from stomping the brake pedal.

If you have any sort of information that could help us understand the situation, please tell us more about that in the comments below. We will update this article as soon as we manage to talk to Mueller.

Source: Branden Flasch