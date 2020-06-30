The Geneva International Motor Show, one of the world's biggest, most prestigious and more importantly, EV-friendly motor shows, was one of the first victims of COVID-19 earlier this year in Europe.

The 2020 event was canceled and according to the latest announcement from the Committee and Council of the Foundation "Salon International de l'Automobile", there will be no GIMS also in 2021. It's very sad news, especially since the future of GIMS is not certain.

GIMS was hit hard in 2020, because the event was canceled right before the start so there was probably no way to recover costs. Lack of revenues makes it difficult to organize a new event in 2021.

Moreover, the "majority of GIMS exhibitors who took part in a survey, stated that they would probably not participate in a 2021 edition". Exhibitors would prefer to come back in 2022, which is totally understandable because carmakers are also struggling to stay in business.

"The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is far from certain that the current health situation would permit the organisation of an event attracting more than 600'000 visitors and 10'000 journalists next spring."

We suspect that many other motor shows will be affected by the COVID-19 and see a general switch to digital unveilings of new models.

The Foundation noted that the offer of 16.8 million Swiss francs ($17.6 million) loan from the State of Geneva will not be accepted, because it required organizing a 2021 edition and repayment of 1 million Swiss francs as early as June 2021, which is not possible.

The entire GIMS is expected to be sold to Palexpo SA and hopefully reborn in 2022 under a new owner.