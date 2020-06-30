The plug-in electric car sales result in Europe increased year-over-year in May, despite the overall market still being in big trouble (down 57% year-over-year).

According to the EV Sales Blog, about 46,805 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month, which is 23% more than in 2019. In other words, April was a one-off month with a negative result (16% year-over-year), caused by COVID-19, and the only negative month in almost 3.5-years. This shows how strong the plug-in momentum is in Europe.

Moreover, because of the overall slowdown in the automotive industry, plug-ins were responsible for 7.5% of new registrations of passenger cars in May (1 in about 13).

After the first five months, the sales counter is at almost 308,000 worth 7.8% of market share (4.3% for EVs alone).

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2020

The most popular models

Renault ZOE, with 3,712 new registrations, won the month and finally managed to return to first place for the year with 26,400 total.

It was possible because the Tesla Model 3 seems to be constrained by the supply from Fremont (restarted in May). Anyway, Model 3, with 2,278 was still the third best-selling EV in May, right behind the resistant Volkswagen e-Golf (2,488).

Hyundai Kona Electric (1,824), now produced also in Europe, and Audi e-tron (1,687) completed the top five in May. By the way, as expected, the e-tron is now #4 overall, ahead of the fading Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (1,071).

Noteworthy is that the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) was the top-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe last month with 1,620 new registrations. Who knows, maybe it will be the tops also in the U.S?

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is ramping-up slowly - 401 in May and 2,243 YTD.

Top 20 YTD: