The A8 is electrified, but the range does not impress.
The plug-in hybrid Audi A8 L TFSI e quattro (the long-wheelbase version) is one of several plug-ins that Audi introduced in the U.S. market (besides two all-electric e-tron versions and theQ5 PHEV)
The 2020 model year version was rated by EPA at 17 miles (27.4 km) of all-electric range and energy consumption (in EV mode) of 54 MPGe - 624 Wh/mi (388 Wh/km).
That's not a huge achievement, especially considering there is a 14.1 kWh battery inside, but maybe at least some of the customers will be able to utilize it for a daily commute. For long-distance travel, it does not bring much of an improvement over ICE.
2020 Audi A8 L TFSI e quattro EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 17 miles (27.4 km)
- total range of 420 miles (676 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 54 MPGe - 624 Wh/mi (388 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 23 MPG
The 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro was priced at $94,000 (plus $995 destination charge), which after deducting the federal tax credit ($6,712) it's effectively $88,283.
The latest announcement about the 2021 model year version says that the MSRP price will go up to $95,900 (that's about 10 thousand above the base ICE.) and effectively $90,183.
2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro specs:
- 17 miles (27.4 km) of all-electric EPA range and 420 miles (676 km)total
46 km (28.6 miles) of WLTP range
- 14.1 kWh battery (total); 104 pouch cells combined in eight modules, nominal voltage of 385 V
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.9 seconds
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 443 hp/449 PS (about 330 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque
a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine (250 kW) paired with an electric motor (100 kW) integrated into the torque converter of the eight-speed automatic transmission
Gallery: 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e
Pricing announced for 2020 Audi A8 TFSI e: premium flagship sedan merged with efficient plug-in hybrid technology
- Powerful 3.0-liter TFSI® engine paired with electric motor produce estimated 443* horspower and 516* lb-ft of torque
- 14.1 kWh battery allows for EPA estimated 17 miles of electric-only, direct emmissions-free driving range and 54 MPGe
- Plug-in hybrid joins A8 V6, V8 and S8 variants to round out model line
HERNDON, Va., January 16, 2020 – Joining the flagship sedan model line, the A8 TFSI e serves as the first plug-in hybrid variant of the A8. Combining the comfort and prestige of the A8 with electric driving, the plug-in hybrid retains innovative technologies and sophisticated design emphasized across the model line.
A8 TFSI e: hybrid electric efficiency and superior comfort
Blending premium design, comfort and efficiency, the A8 TFSI e is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine paired with an electric motor integrated into the torque converter of the eight-speed automatic transmission, helping ensure a balance of power and efficiency. With a manufacturer-estimated combined maximum output of 443 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, the A8 TFSI e can accelerate from 0-60 in approximately 4.9 seconds, almost a second faster than the standard A8 V6 thanks to the hybrid components.
The exterior of the A8 TFSI e is differentiated through its unique light signature in the front bumper and standard 19-inch wheels. The plug-in hybrid also receives an MMI display with electric-specific driving screens, including charging information, and additional consumption statistics to help drivers maximize the efficiencies of the hybrid system. The Audi virtual cockpit is also updated to display battery data and range statistics. Similar to the fully electric Audi e-tron, the A8 TFSI e has a standard boost function that maximizes its power outputs for additional performance over a limited time.
Supplementing the 3.0 TFSI® engine and powering its electric motor is a lithium-ion battery pack, made up of 104 pouch cells combined in eight modules and can store 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385 V. The battery, which sits beneath the luggage compartment, works in tandem with the combustion engine as a hybrid. Using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, the driver can select from several different plug-in specific modes, including hybrid mode, purely electric mode and a hold mode to help reserve pure-electric driving for later scenarios. When the driver selects EV driving mode, an audible eSound is emitted to help ensure pedestrians are aware of the vehicle’s presence.
MSRP pricing detail
Model year 2020 A8 TFSI e manufacturer suggested starting retail price:
|
2020 Model
|
Engine
|
Horsepower
|
Torque
|
MSRP
|
A8 60 TFSI e
|
3.0T
|
443 hp
|
516 lb-ft
|
$94,000
*Starting MSRP of $85,200 for a 2020 Audi A8 55 TFSI® quattro® with automatic transmission. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
Audi anticipates that customers purchasing the 2020 Audi A8 TFSI e will be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $6,712. Additional state incentives may also be available. Please check with your tax advisor for detailed information as incentives may not apply to every customer.
10/16/19 Ingolstadt Models
Luxury meets efficiency: the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro
- Maximum travel comfort, sportiness, and up to 46 kilometers (28.6 mi) of electric range
- The 3.0 V6 TFSI and powerful electric motor achieve 330 kW (449 PS) of system power and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of system torque
- Intelligent connectivity: myAudi app and Audi e-tron Charging Service
With the new A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 2.7 – 2.5 (87.1 – 94.1 US mpg); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 21.2 – 20.9; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 61 – 57* (98.2 – 91.7 g/mi)), Audi is offering its customers electric driving in the luxury class for the first time. The combination of plug-in hybrid drive and intelligent drive management allows distances of up to 46 kilometers (28.6 mi) (measured in accordance with WLTP) to be covered with electric drive alone, turning a large portion of daily journeys into an emissions-free and nearly silent driving experience. The system power of 330 kW (449 PS) and system torque of 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) ensure impressive vehicle dynamics.
* Fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures given in ranges depend on the equipment selected
** The collective fuel consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo.
Locally emissions-free and nearly silent in the city, powerful and sporty on country roads, confident on long-distance journeys: The A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** impresses with its versatile character. With this vehicle, Audi is introducing the plug-in hybrid drive to the luxury class and consistently continuing its electrification strategy. The A8 L variant of the new model, which measures 5.30 meters (17.4 ft) with its extended wheelbase, will be introduced to the European markets in the fall. The A8 as plug-in hybrid with normal wheelbase will be available a few weeks later. The Audi A7 Sportback** and the Q5 50 TFSI e quattro** and Q5 55 TFSI e quattro** SUVs have already been available on the market since September.
Powered by two hearts: an efficient combustion engine and a powerful electric motor
A 3.0 TFSI generates propulsion in the A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro. The turbocharged V6 direct-injection engine with a gasoline particulate filter delivers an output of 250 kW (340 PS) and 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) of torque (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 2.7 – 2.5 (87.1 – 94.1 US mpg); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 21.2 – 20.9; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 61 – 57* (98.2 – 91.7 g/mi)). It is certified according to the latest emission standard Euro 6d temp. A permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) with a peak output of 100 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm (258.1 lb-ft) serves as the electric drive.
It is integrated together with the clutch in the eight-gear tiptronic, which transmits the power to all four wheels via the quattro permanent all-wheel drive.
The power electronics converts the direct current from the high-voltage battery (HV) into three-phase current to power the electric motor. During recuperation, it functions as an alternator and feeds direct current back to the lithium-ion battery. The battery is positioned underneath the luggage compartment floor and consists of 104 pouch cells which are allocated to eight modules. The HV battery stores 14.1 kWh of energy and delivers a voltage of 385 V. Its cooling circuit is connected to both the coolant circuit for the air conditioning system and the low-temperature circuit, which also incorporates the electric motor and power electronics. In order to further increase energy efficiency, the standard four-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning works with the heat pump, which uses the waste heat of the high-voltage components.
The Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro delivers a system power of 330 kW (449 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 2.7 – 2.5 (87.1 – 94.1 US mpg); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 21.2 – 20.9; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 61 – 57* (98.2 – 91.7 g/mi)). This high system torque is already available at 1,250 rpm, which is just above idle speed. When both motors work together in boost mode, the flagship confidently accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.9 seconds and reaches an electronically governed top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). In accordance with the NEFZ standard, the plug-in A8 consumes just 2.5 liters (94.1 US gal) of fuel per 100 kilometers. The Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** can drive on electric power up to a speed of 135 km/h (83.9 mph), and its electric cruising range in accordance with the WLTP standard is up to 46 kilometers (28.6 mi). In many countries, its owners benefit from tax advantages or communal road privileges such as free parking or driving in the bus lane.
Intelligent drive modes and the updated predictive efficiency assistant
The driving strategy of the plug-in hybrid drive is designed such that drivers of the A8 can cover a large section of their daily journeys on electric power. The “EV” soft key in the lower of the two MMI displays allows them to decide whether and how they want to adjust the interaction of the two motors at any time. The luxury sedan with plug-in hybrid starts in “EV” mode, where it drives on purely electric power. The combustion engine is engaged only when the driver depresses the accelerator pedal beyond a specific resistance. The pressure point is variable and based on the power from the electric drive that is currently available.
“Hybrid” mode offers two operating modes: “Auto” and “Hold”. In “Auto” mode, the predictive operating strategy is activated automatically when route guidance is started in the MMI navigation plus (standard equipment). In addition, the battery charge is spread intelligently and optimally along the route, with large electric portions in the city and in stop-and-go traffic. Generally speaking, the predictive operating strategy endeavors to drive as far as possible on electric power and to use the available battery charge completely by the time the destination is reached.
“Hold” mode pursues a different strategy: Here, the available charge state of the battery is kept at the current level with just minimal fluctuations by means of recuperation and by shifting the load point, i.e. with targeted adjustments to the management of the 3.0 TFSI. Following a long-distance journey that is driven the conventional way, for example, this allows the subsequent urban drive to be covered on purely electric power, i.e. without emissions and nearly silent.
The operating strategy of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** uses various pieces of data to plan the management of the drives. The main focus here is always on optimizing ride comfort and energy consumption, as well as keeping CO2 emissions to a minimum. When it comes to planning long-distance journeys, the strategy takes the length and profile of the route as well as online traffic information and the driver’s driving style into account. In the short-term forecast, the standard predictive efficiency assist (PEA) system contributes information from the immediate environment taken from the navigation data, for example speed limits, types of roads and uphill and downhill gradients. The data from the camera and radar that monitor the traffic ahead is also included here.
The phases in which the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal are also important for the efficiency of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro**. The PEA takes over the regulation in such situations. In addition to the navigation data, it also takes the distance to the car in front into account and then decides between freewheeling with the engine switched off and coasting recuperation, i.e. the recovery of kinetic energy and its conversion into electric energy. The Audi flagship can recover up to 25 kW of power through coasting recuperation.
The electric motor also performs all light and medium brake operations up to 0.3 g, which make up more than 90 percent of all brake operations in everyday customer driving. It only works together with the hydraulic wheel brakes in case of heavier decelerations. Thanks to sophisticated fine tuning, the transition, also known as “blending,” between the electric and hydraulic brakes is virtually imperceptible; the brake pedal can always be modulated precisely and provides good feedback. The Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro achieves up to 80 kW of recuperation power while braking.
When the adaptive cruise control (ACC) is active, the PEA assists the driver not only with decelerating but also with fuel-efficient acceleration. If the ACC is switched off, the driver receives prompts that indicate when it would be sensible to take their foot off the right-hand pedal. The driver feels an impulse in the active accelerator pedal and sees information displayed in the Audi virtual cockpit (standard) and on the head-up display (optional). Detailed symbols, e.g. for intersections, town signs and traffic driving in front, explain the reason for the reduction in speed.
In the Audi virtual cockpit and on the display of the standard operating system MMI touch response, the driver can view a variety of information on electric driving: power meter, range and the current energy flows of the two drive units. As the central display element, the power meter provides information on the maximum electric performance as well as coasting or braking recuperation, for example.
In addition to the “EV” soft key, the driver of the A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** has a second way of influencing the ride character: the Audi drive select system. With the “comfort,” “efficiency,” “auto,” and “dynamic” modes, the driver can select the setup of the drive, air suspension and steering. Depending on the settings, the way in which the drives work together changes when the driver depresses the accelerator pedal. When the selector lever is in position “S,” the electric motor assists the 3.0 TFSI with a very pronounced boost function to increase dynamics and agility. In this case, freewheeling in overrun mode is blocked; the electric motor thus recuperates whenever the foot is taken off the right-hand pedal.
Sound for greater safety: the acoustic vehicle alerting system
The Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** is equipped with a synthetic e-sound as standard to alert pedestrians and cyclists in city traffic. In accordance with the EU guidelines, the acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) can be heard clearly up to 20 km/h (12.4 mph) and gradually fades out as the speed increases. The sound is generated by a small electronics box and output by a loudspeaker in the right wheel arch.
Convenient: charging at home and on the go
The standard equipment of the large plug-in hybrid sedan includes what is known as a mode 3 cable for public charging terminals. Audi customers in Germany can supply their homes with Volkswagen Naturstrom®, which is generated without CO2 emissions and from 100 percent renewable energy sources. Convenient recharging is also possible on the road. The proprietary Audi e-tron Charging Service provides access to more than 110,000 charging points in Europe. A single card is sufficient to start the procedure, regardless of the provider.
Charge management and pre-entry climate control from the couch: the myAudi app
The myAudi app allows customers with an Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** to use services from the Audi connect offer on their smartphones. They can also check the battery and range status, start the charging process, program the charge timer and view the charge and consumption statistics. Charging stations are shown both in the myAudi app and in the MMI navigation plus (standard equipment) in the car. Another function in the A8** plug-in hybrid version is pre-entry climate control before setting off. The electric compressor of the air conditioning system and the heater booster in the car use power from the high-voltage battery or the socket to heat or cool the interior. And there’s more: The customer can use the pre-entry climate control to activate the steering wheel, seat, mirror and front and rear window heaters as well as seat ventilation to suit their individual requirements: via the myAudi app, a timer in the vehicle or the vehicle key.
Specific design details and state-of-the-art equipment
The elegantly flowing exterior design of the product line is complemented by subtle specific design elements in the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro**. The most eye-catching distinctive feature of the luxury sedan with plug-in hybrid drive is a light signature that is based on the Audi e-tron with purely electric drive. There are five horizontal daytime running light segments on the outer edges of the lateral air inlets in the front bumper that form a characteristic signature. There is also a chrome trim on the front bumper and chrome inlays in the door handles. The rear end is accentuated by a continuous diffuser insert and chrome clasp. The Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** is equipped as standard with exclusive 19-inch aluminum wheels whose 5-arm turbine design is optimized for aerodynamics.
The spacious interior of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** conveys the relaxed atmosphere of a luxurious lounge. When it comes to equipment, the possibilities are virtually unlimited. The most luxurious seat is on the passenger side in the rear: an optional relaxation seat with many possible settings and a heated footrest with a foot massage function. Audi provides more than 30 driver assist systems for the plug-in hybrid sedan which are divided into the City and Tour packages. Lighting options range up to HD matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light and OLED rear lights.
Orders are now being accepted for the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro** at a base price in Germany of 109,000 euros. Market introduction begins in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fuel consumption of the models listed
(Fuel consumption, CO2 emission figures and efficiency classes given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used)
Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.7 – 2.5 (87.1 – 94.1);
Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 21.2 – 20.9;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 61 – 57 (98.2 – 91.7)
Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.1 – 1.9 (112.0 – 123.8);
Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 18.1 – 17.5;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 48 – 44 (77.2 – 70.8)
Audi Q5 50 TFSI e quattro
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.4 – 2.0 (98 – 117.6);
Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 18.8 – 18.1;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 54 – 46 (86.9 – 74.0)
Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.4 – 2.0 (98 – 117.6);
Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 19.1 – 17.5;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 54 – 46 (86.9 – 74.0)