Elon Musk wrote today that the Tesla Supercharger usage soon should not only be back to pre-COVID-19 levels but exceed previous highs within 2-3 weeks.

That's very positive news as we believe it's highly related to the gradual return of life and the economy to a more normal mode.

"North American Supercharger usage tracking to exceed pre covid highs in 2 to 3 weeks. Lot of noise out there. This is signal."

In China/Asia, the numbers are already at record levels, but we must add that the number of Tesla cars on the road highly increased too, which might mean that the usage per car is still lower than before.

Legend:

NAM (red): North America

EMEA (black): Europe (mostly), Middle East, Africa

China (grey): China

APAC (yellow): Asia Pacific (excluding China)

The number of Tesla Supercharging stations globally is approaching 2,000 (with almost 17,500 individual stalls).

On average, there are almost 9 stalls per station, and in the case of the latest V3 units, they can provide up to 250 kW of power.