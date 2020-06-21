BYD is still struggling to get back to its previous sales results.

BYD was unable to increase its plug-in electric car sales in China last month, as in May only 10,601 units were delivered (down 49% year-over-year), compared to 12,262 in April.

That's the eleventh month of decline year-over-year and it will be extremely difficult to avoid the decline also in June, as June 2019 was an outstanding month with over 25,000 sales. The first major chance to improve will be July.

Sales of plug-in cars after the first five months amounted to 44,383 (down 61% year-over-year)

Besides cars, BYD sold some 724 plug-in commercial vehicles (trucks/buses), but that's also 13.6% less than a year ago.

This month, BYD will start customer deliveries of the all-new BYD Han, which may be the turning point for the company.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2020

external_image

BYD sales breakdown

Most of the sales this year are all-electric cars:

  • BEVs: 8,278 (down 46% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 2,323 (down 59% year-over-year)
external_image

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result

  • Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 3,532 (18,310 YTD)
  • Yuan BEV – 1,714 (7,021 YTD)
  • e2 - 1,461 (5,331 YTD)
  • Tang PHEV – 1,135 (3,970 YTD)
  • Song BEV – 1,015 (3,709 YTD)
  • Song PHEV – 643 (2,595 YTD)
  • Qin PHEV – 391 (1,134 YTD)
  • Tang BEV - 231 (716 YTD)
  • e1 - 123 (633 YTD)
  • e3 - 202 (529 YTD)
  • Song MAX PHEV - 154 (332 YTD)
 