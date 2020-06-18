Nissan released today a new marketing video to break the myth of electric vehicles being slow, using as an example the well-known Nissan LEAF.

The Japanese company took on a challenge against Mother Nature herself in a race against wind and fire at Samroiyod Beach in Thailand.

"In a first-of-its-kind driving test, Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle (EV) was challenged against the speed of nature’s powerful elements - fire and wind." "The challenge was conceptualized to change the perception that electric vehicles are not dynamic or exciting. Nissan, a global leader in electric mobility and innovative technologies, wanted to dismiss this notion in the most eye-catching format."

The LEAF does 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds and clearly has a chance to have a higher top speed than the kitesurfer and a pyrotechnician’s ‘fire-line’.

Let's see who won over the one-kilometer long challenge.

For us, the most important thing is that Nissan still has some love for the LEAF and, at least in some markets, like particularly in Thailand, promotes it strongly.