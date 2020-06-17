China to get the electric Buick Velite 7 this year, so maybe the U.S. will finally get the Chevrolet Bolt EUV?
General Motors announced today that later this year, the Buick brand will launch in China the all-electric Buick Velite 7 "SUV".
This new model (we would describe it as a crossover/SUV) seems to be related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV and was already expected (see the report from our sister site here).
GM says that it will have a range of 500 km (311 miles) NEDC, but more details will be revealed closer to launch. The unofficial reports (see video below) said that the electric motor will be 130 kW (noticeably below the 150 kW in Bolt EV).
"The VELITE 7 has a distinct sporty-looking exterior. It also features outstanding spaciousness, customer-focused connectivity and advanced driver assistance technologies that are designed to deliver a delightful and convenient ownership experience."
"Leveraging GM’s unmatched global EV expertise, the VELITE 7’s electric propulsion system is powered by a new modular high-performance lithium-ion battery that has higher energy density through improved cell chemistry and an optimized design. Its battery pack has an advanced structural design and a liquid-cooling battery thermal management system that meet GM’s global standards for safety and reliability."
In China, Buick operates under the SAIC-GM (50/50 joint venture between GM with SAIC), and already offers:
- Velite 5 extended-range electric vehicle (related to Chevrolet Volt)
- Velite 6 and Velite 6 Plus (BEVs)
The main question is whether the Buick Velite 7 heralds in the new Chevrolet Bolt EV in the U.S.? We already heard about the Bolt EUV more than a year ago. The trademark filing for the "Bolt EUV" was already secured.
