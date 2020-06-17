Hide press release Show press release

HIGHLIGHTS

Spot is the quadruped robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. Built to be a rugged and customizable platform, Spot has a proven track record of supporting remote operation and autonomous sensing across a variety of industries, and is remarkably intuitive, enabling you to focus on the job you do best. Whether you are a jobsite manager, sensor developer, performer, or anything in between, Spot is the adaptable platform you need to inspect, sense, perform, and more:

Inspect dangerous, inaccessible, and remote environments

Automate data collection on your site

Carry payloads on unstructured or unknown terrain

Control Spot with its out-of-box controller or through the developer-friendly API. Spot’s tablet controller is designed to get you up and running quickly, with easy access to many of the robot’s capabilities, including body posing, walking gaits, obstacle avoidance, local navigation, and calibration. The tablet controller also enables the creation of basic autonomous missions through Autowalk , a feature where the user can create predefined routes for Spot to follow.

In some cases, such as basic remote inspection tasks, the tablet controller will be all you need to use Spot to add value to your business. To access additional capabilities and add features, develop on Spot’s Software Development Kit (SDK) to create your own applications for teleoperation, integrate payloads, and design full autonomy systems. Read more about what’s available in Spot’s SDK in our developer documentation .

The Spot system has been audited by third party security experts. Messages between the robot and clients, as well as all data logged by the robot, are encrypted. No data is sent to Boston Dynamics without your explicit consent. Read more about our Privacy Policy here .

Spot is designed for use in industrial or commercial applications by trained professionals. Spot is not certified safe for in-home use or intended for use near children or others who may not appreciate the hazards associated with its operation. Spot is capable of incredibly robust locomotion; however, Spot should always be operated at least two meters away from people and shouldn’t be used in situations where a fall could result in injury to the operator or bystanders. It is the operator’s responsibility to ensure that bystanders are trained in safe behavior around Spot.

Review Spot’s User Guide for the full list of intended operating environments before purchase. Boston Dynamics does not recommend using Spot outside of the intended environmental conditions and noted parameters. Because hazards are application-dependent, users should conduct their own hazard and risk assessment before deploying Spot.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Spot robot

x2 Spot batteries

Spot charger

Tablet controller and charger

Robot case for storage and transportation

Power case for battery and charger storage and transportation

Python client packages for the Spot API’s

Software updates when available

Standard warranty

FAQs

What is Spot? Why would I want a legged robot?

Spot is a stable, dynamically balanced quadruped robot that can navigate tough unstructured, unknown, or antagonistic terrain with ease. Wheeled and tracked robots are limited by stairs, gaps, ground-level obstructions such as cabling and staged materials, and minor height differences in flooring. Drones work well for exterior site and facade monitoring but struggle when it comes to constrained environments, battery life, payload, and path repeatability. Human-like mobility allows Spot to navigate these environments easily without the same constraints faced by drones.

What are customers doing with Spot?

Early customers around the world are developing applications for Spot in construction, electric utility, public safety, healthcare, mining, and entertainment. By integrating Spot with software and sensors, customers are using the robot to document construction progress, monitor remote environments inside of mines or on off-shore oil rigs, add situational awareness in hazardous areas like decommissioned nuclear sites, and perform on-stage and in theme parks.

Where is Boston Dynamics’ Headquarters? Where are its robots assembled?

Boston Dynamics is based in Waltham, MA. Our products, including Spot, are designed and made in the United States.

Can Spot ship internationally? Can I export Spot outside of the US?

Spot is currently only available for purchase inside the U.S. and cannot be exported to other countries. If you are outside of the U.S. and interested in acquiring Spot, please contact our sales team for leasing options.

What is the process for reserving a Spot?

After accepting our Terms and Conditions of Sale , putting down a $1000 credit card deposit, and placing your order, your robot(s) will be reserved.

What payment options are available to complete the purchase?

After reserving your robot(s) with a $1000 credit card deposit, our order fulfillment team will be in contact with you via e-mail to arrange the rest of your payment, which can be completed by ACH transfer online.

I’m already part of the Early Adopter Program. How do I change from a lease to a sales model?

Please contact your sales representative for more information.

How does the product ship?

Spot will be ground shipped by Boston Dynamics’ preferred carrier. No other shipping options are available at this time.

How long does it take to receive Spot after I put down my deposit?

Spot will be delivered within six to eight weeks after a full payment has been received.

What is covered under the Spot standard warranty?

The standard warranty is good for 12 months after purchase and includes unlimited repairs, replacements, and associated domestic shipping expenses for defects related to materials and workmanship. Repair or replacement will be done at the discretion of Boston Dynamics. Once the unit arrives back at Boston Dynamics, turnaround time for the Spot system will be less than 10 business days. Please read the full Terms and Conditions of Sale for details.

What extended service packages are available?

Spot CARE is our premium service plan, providing extended coverage and continued expedited repair once the standard warranty expires.

What if I want to upgrade to a Spot CARE service package later?

If you choose to purchase Spot CARE after the equipment has been delivered, the robot may be subject to inspection. Damage to the robot prior to purchasing extended coverage will not be included under the plan.

Is Spot safe for use in the home?

Spot is not certified safe for in-home use or intended for use near children or others who may not appreciate the hazards associated with its operation. Do not operate Spot in any such environment; our warranty of Spot becomes void upon any such operation.

Are there limits to what I am allowed to do with Spot?

Spot should never be used to harm or intimidate any person or animal or for any illegal or ultra-hazardous purpose. Our warranty of Spot becomes void and we may disable some or all of its functionality upon any such use.

Are there any risks associated with using Spot?

Spot is designed for use in industrial or commercial applications, including largely autonomous unmanned operations with occasional interaction with trained professional users wearing personal protective equipment. Spot is capable of incredibly robust locomotion; however, limitations apply and unexpected hazards may occur. Review Spot’s User Guide for the full list of intended environments. Boston Dynamics does not recommend using Spot outside of the intended environmental conditions and noted parameters. We recommend that you assess the risks of your specific application before purchasing.

What data does Spot send to Boston Dynamics?

Spot will periodically send data on performance metrics back to Boston Dynamics for the purpose of improving the robot; however, no internet connection is required to make Spot work. To learn more about the data collected, read our Spot Privacy Notice .

BASE ROBOT SPECIFICATIONS

DIMENSIONS

Length = 1100 mm (43.3 in)

Width = 500 mm (19.7 in)

Height (standing) = 840 mm (33.1 in)

Height (sitting) = 191 mm (7.5 in)

Net weight = 32.5 kg (71.7 lbs)

BATTERY

Battery capacity = 605 Wh

Average runtime (no payload) = 90 mins

Standby time = 180 mins

Recharge time = 120 mins

Weight = 4.2 kg (9.3 lbs)

BATTERY CHARGER

Input voltage = 100-240VAC 50/60Hz 5.5A Max

Output = 35-58.6 VDC 7.2A Max

Operating temperature = 0 to 40°C

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 2.4Ghz b/g/n

Gigabit Ethernet

ENVIRONMENT

Ingress protection = IP54

Operating temperature = -20 to 45°C

TERRAIN SENSING

Horizontal field of view = 360°

Range = 4 m (13 ft)

Lighting = > 2 Lux

Collision avoidance = maintains set distance from stationary obstacles

LOCOMOTION

Max speed = 1.6 m/s

Max slope = ±30°

Max step height = 300 mm (11.8 in)

PAYLOADS

Max weight = 14 kg total (30.9 lbs)

Mounting area = 850 mm (L) x 240 mm (W) x 270m m (H)

Mounting interface = M5 T-slot rails

Connector = DB25 (2 ports)

Power supply = Unregulated DC 35-58.8V, 150W per port

Integration = Available software API and hardware interface control documentation

ROBOT CASE SPECIFICATIONS

Length = 927 mm (36.5 in)

Width = 546 mm (21.5 in)

Height = 464 mm (18.25 in)

Net weight = 47.6 kg (105 lbs)

POWER CASE SPECIFICATIONS

Length = 559 mm (22 in)

Width = 432 mm (17 in)

Height = 267 mm (10.5 in)

Net weight (one battery) = 18.1 kg (40 lbs)

Net weight (two batteries) = 22.7 kg (50 lbs)

CONTROLLER SPECIFICATIONS

Height = 143.6 mm (5.7 in)

Width = 274 mm (10.8 in)

Depth = 53 mm (2.1 in)

Weight = 580 g (1.3 lbs)

Touch Screen Size = 7” diagonal

Resolution = 1920x1200

SAFETY AND COMPLIANCE (US)