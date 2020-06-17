Since the Chinese car market has certain peculiarities, there are plenty of cars sold there that are not sold elsewhere in the world, or they are changed to fit Chinese needs and tastes. That’s why when it comes to pleasing the car buying public of the People’s Republic, the safest bet seems to be to design cars specifically for this (huge) market.

Tesla wants to make have an even bigger impact on the Chinese automotive scene, which is why it is considering making a model to better fit that market's needs. The catch here is the manufacturer doesn’t know what what vehicle will be like, which is why it’s enlisting the help of anybody with an idea in order to create this new car.

According to Twitter user @Ray4Tesla,

‘ Back in Jan, @elonmusk talked abt creating a Flag of China design center to design EVs for the global market. Now @Teslacn is openly asking designers & even nonpros to design a “China-style” EV & submit their works for job review. Tesla is expanding its footprints in the biggest auto market. ‘

Tesla is also reportedly looking at opening its own design center in the People’s Republic, so its intention to design cars specifically for that market is quite clear. But imagine how big a publicity stunt it would be for the EV maker to say their new China-only model was dreamt up by a high school student who drew it during recess.