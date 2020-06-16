Behold the bold new C4 from Citroen, a model that renounces its hatchback roots for a slightly taller crossover look. It’s also available as an all-electric vehicle for the first time, a variant called the e-C4 which the manufacturer has just revealed, although not accompanied by any technical information or specs.

Citroen knows traditional hatchbacks are not as popular as they once were, so in order to make sure it’s a desirable model, it’s slightly taller than the model it replaces. Regarding the look of this new C4 (which will replace both the old C4 and the C4 Cactus), the automaker says it

‘ Represents a new design concept at the heart of its segment, with a unique and bold identity. With its elevated and assertive stance, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV traits for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and flowing, it echoes Citroën’s trademarks while bringing a new expression of style to the range. ‘

We were also given a quick peek inside the e-C4 and it’s certainly nowhere near as outlandish as the exterior. It’s still a stylish interior, though, with clean minimalist lines and a minimal number of buttons - we’re happy to see that even though it has a fully digital gauge cluster and a big infotainment screen, Citroen chose to give it physical climate controls, as well as a rotary knob to adjust volume.

In regards to tech and features, the automaker didn’t say much. It did mention the C4 and e-C4 would get Progressive Hydraulic Cushions (don’t confuse this with the older Hydractive suspension system; this just has hydraulic bump stops), as well as Advanced Comfort seats.

The automaker chose to add an air of mystery about the model by saying it will feature some sort of major innovation that has something to do with the front passenger. However, it didn’t say what said innovation was, only announcing it’s all going to be revealed at the car’s world premiere set for June 30.