And even though the new C4 and e-C4 are crossovers, Citroen is calling them hatchbacks.
Behold the bold new C4 from Citroen, a model that renounces its hatchback roots for a slightly taller crossover look. It’s also available as an all-electric vehicle for the first time, a variant called the e-C4 which the manufacturer has just revealed, although not accompanied by any technical information or specs.
Citroen knows traditional hatchbacks are not as popular as they once were, so in order to make sure it’s a desirable model, it’s slightly taller than the model it replaces. Regarding the look of this new C4 (which will replace both the old C4 and the C4 Cactus), the automaker says it
‘ Represents a new design concept at the heart of its segment, with a unique and bold identity. With its elevated and assertive stance, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV traits for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and flowing, it echoes Citroën’s trademarks while bringing a new expression of style to the range. ‘
We were also given a quick peek inside the e-C4 and it’s certainly nowhere near as outlandish as the exterior. It’s still a stylish interior, though, with clean minimalist lines and a minimal number of buttons - we’re happy to see that even though it has a fully digital gauge cluster and a big infotainment screen, Citroen chose to give it physical climate controls, as well as a rotary knob to adjust volume.
In regards to tech and features, the automaker didn’t say much. It did mention the C4 and e-C4 would get Progressive Hydraulic Cushions (don’t confuse this with the older Hydractive suspension system; this just has hydraulic bump stops), as well as Advanced Comfort seats.
The automaker chose to add an air of mystery about the model by saying it will feature some sort of major innovation that has something to do with the front passenger. However, it didn’t say what said innovation was, only announcing it’s all going to be revealed at the car’s world premiere set for June 30.
NEW Ë-C4 - 100% ËLECTRIC AND NEW C4: THE NEW-GENERATION CITROËN HATCHBACK IS UNVEILED!
- Citroën continues its electrification offensive in 2020, turning its attention from today to the compact hatchback segment – publishing the very first images of New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4.
- A new-generation hatchback that shakes up the segment boasting an innovative all-Citroën identity with:
- Choice of powertrain: 100% electric, petrol or Diesel.
- Strength of concept: a new silhouette that plays with several design codes, which marks the beginning of a new era of Citroën style.
- Comfort on-board: all the assets of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, amplified by the
ë-Comfort benefits of the all-electric version.
- Worthy heirs to a line of daring compact Citroën cars, including GS that celebrates its 50th anniversary, New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 will be presented in detail on 30 June and will make headlines in the 2nd half of 2020.
- AT THE HEART OF THE COMPACT HATCHBACK SEGMENT
Following on from its successful SUV offensive with the launch of C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV (300,000 and 200,000 sales respectively since their launches at the end of 2017), Citroën is ready for the next stage in the rollout of its product strategy, focusing firmly on the hatchback market. Compact hatchbacks play a major role in the European market, accounting for nearly 28% of C-segment sales in 2019. New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 tick all the boxes of the segment’s expectations, while offering a modern, characterful concept in line with today’s world. 100% electric, petrol or Diesel, it is Citroën’s new-generation compact hatchback, inspired by its customers and their way of experiencing the car, and has all the qualities needed to shake up a segment that is having to reinvent itself.
- THREE DIFFERENT POWERTRAINS TO CHOOSE FROM: 100% ELECTRIC, PETROL OR DIESEL
New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 are the same modern and technologically advanced car with an enhanced choice of powertrains: 100% electric, petrol or Diesel. Customers simply choose the high-performance and efficient option that best meets their needs. New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric is the fifth electrified model to be announced in 2020 as part of Citroën’s electrification strategy – after C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer.
- INNOVATIVE POSTURE AND ASSERTIVE STYLE
New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 also represent a new design concept at the heart of its segment, with a unique and bold identity. With its elevated and assertive stance, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV traits for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and flowing, it echoes Citroën’s trademarks while bringing a new expression of style to the range. Its warm and high-tech interior instantly expresses well-being, comfort and modernity.
- A NEW EXPRESSION OF THE CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT® PROGRAMME
The complete embodiment of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 offer a new sense of modern, all-round comfort: driving comfort assured by the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats; travelling comfort, thanks to its interior space and practical on-board features, including a new innovation for the front passenger to be discovered at its World Premiere; comfort of the mind, thanks to a soothing and bright interior designs; and comfort in use, thanks to the benefits of technology and assistance on a daily basis. Qualities amplified by New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric’s ë-Comfort: quiet operation, smoothness, driving sensations.
- A LEGACY OF COMPACT CARS
Citroën’s compact cars have been a success story since the first C4 in 1928. A history that includes GS, voted European Car of the Year in 1971, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A series of cars acknowledged for their character, comfort and exemplary road manners over many decades: C4-1928, Ami 6/Ami 8, GS/GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4-2004, C4-2010 and C4 Cactus.
NEW Ë-C4 - 100% ËLECTRIC AND NEW C4, FIND OUT MORE DETAILS ON 30 JUNE 2020.