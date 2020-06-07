This video is certainly a drag race video, though it's a whole lot more. As Gjeebs points out, they race the base Tesla Model 3 against a Ford Focus ST and BMW M3. It's neat to see how the entry-level Model 3 stacks up to other cars in their higher, performance-oriented trim levels, but it's arguably more interesting to hear the related dialogue.

Gjeebs says he's a car lover who loves performance vehicles and loud exhausts. He also admits he was a Tesla hater. However, now that he's reviewed and driven the car, he can no longer hate it. He actually says it's basically impossible to hate a Tesla once you've been behind the wheel. The car he's talking about is a 2018 Model 3 single-motor rear-wheel-drive version. This is Tesla's entry-level Model 3, which is capable of a 5.3-second zero-to-60-mph sprint.

While some may assume a top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Performance or even a Tesla Model 3 Performance Pikes Peak Racer Sets Record In One Lap may give gas-powered performance cars a solid challenge, many may not expect the same of a base electric car. All we can say is, prepare to be surprised by what you learn from this video, as well as the results of the drag races.

As always, check out the video. Then, scroll down and leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.