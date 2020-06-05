Since Tesla received an "early approval" for the foundation work of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, a lot is going on.

An outstanding set of new drone videos from multiple channels, posted on June 4, 2020, reveal that there is tons of heavy equipment at the site now and besides the final preparations before the actual construction, some first concrete rectangles are under construction.

According to Torque News, the foundation will be built by Max Boegl company, cement is supplied from the nearby Cemex and steel comes from Sulzle, which has a branch in Berlin.

We are eager to see whether Germany will be able to build at a similar pace as China at the Tesla Gigafactory 3. For sure, the technology, equipment and suppliers (including available train track) should allow matching China.

Let's take a look at a few more videos here:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: