The decline of plug-in electric car sales in April was significant, but compared to the overall market, it was actually better than average.

According to EV Sales Blog, the total sales amounted to over 110,000 (down 30% year-over-year), which was enough for a market share of 2.8%. Two-thirds of the volume were BEVs.

After the first four months of 2020, the total sales exceed 570,000 (down 12% year-over-year) at 2.7% market share.

For comparison, the passenger car market went down by 45% year-over-year in April and 29% YTD.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – April 2020

Model rank

In April, the only model with a five-digit sales result was the Tesla Model 3 (11,761). The top-selling Tesla also already exceeded 85,000 YTD, which is close to four times above the result of the second-best (Renault ZOE - 2,118 in April and 22,811 YTD).

The second and third best selling models for the month were BYD Qin Pro BEV - 5,096 and 13,486 YTD (5,632 and 14,778 YTD including Qin BEV).

The current situation and relatively small differences between the models mean that all the scenarios are possible. We can imagine that soon, Tesla Model Y will quickly go up and who knows, maybe we will see two Teslas on the top?

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

Three brands were able to score five-digit result in April:

Interestingly, still there is no Chinese brand in top three, but it might change, especially if BMW will no be able to keep up the pace.

Tesla is so far the only, which managed to sell more than 100,000 EVs so far this year.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM