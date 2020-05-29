April 2020 was a challenging month for the automotive market in Europe, as due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, passenger car sales went down by some 78% year-over-year.

Even the booming plug-in car segment was affected and noted a decline of 16% year-over-year - actually the first monthly decline in a few years.

EV Sales Blog reports roughly 31,500 new plug-in registrations, which allowed for an extraordinary market share of 11% (5.8% for BEVs).

After the first four months of 2020, total passenger plug-in car sales exceed 260,000 (7.8% of the market, including 4.4% for BEVs).

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – April 2020

Most popular models

Despite April not being the last month of a quarter, the Tesla Model 3 once again was the top-selling model in Europe with 2,461 units. That's enough to keep it in first place also for year-to-date (23,659), ahead of the Renault ZOE (2,070 in April and 22,692 YTD).

The Volkswagen e-Golf was third for the month (1,638) and for the year (12,128).

Things are getting very interesting, as the Audi e-tron (1,368 in April and 9,679 YTD) soon might take over the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (937 in April and 10,264 YTD) in fourth place.

Top 20 YTD: