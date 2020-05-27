The construction progress at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is much quicker than the initial construction of the first phase, a year ago, according to 乌瓦, who almost weekly provides video updates from the site.

The new assembly building for the Model Y soon should be fully capped and there are already first sections of walls completed. Just two weeks ago, there was no roof at all.

One of the interesting new elements is a huge ramp from the new building to the parking lot.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

Construction of the Model Y plant should be ready around 2020/2021 while the production start is scheduled for Q1 2020.

The number of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 seems to be stable:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

If everything goes smoothly, Tesla might sell a five-digit number of Model 3 in May. The base case scenario is 12,000 (assuming 3,000 per week). The result might be even higher, as the difference between produced and delivered cars as of the end of April was several thousand.

From summer, at 4,000 per week, Tesla at least theoretically should be able to produce and sell roughly 16,000 units per month.