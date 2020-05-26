The BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid is coming this summer and reportedly will start at $65,400 MSRP.

The U.S. launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e is expected this Summer and the unofficial reports about the MSRP price are $65,400. It's actually the 2nd model evolution of the X5 PHEV.

After deducting the $7,500 of the federal tax credit, it would be $57,900 (plus destination charge).

For comparison, the conventional all-wheel-drive X5 xDrive40i and X5 xDrive50i start from $61,200 and $76,150 respectively, which should make the plug-in hybrid quite attractive.

The strongest point of the X5 xDrive45e is the battery pack of 24.0 kWh. According to BMWblog.com, the usable capacity will be 20.9 kWh - surprisingly slightly less than 21.6 kWh in the European specs.

The all-electric WLTP range in Europe is up to 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) so there is a big chance for a decent result also under the EPA test cycle.

We assume that it might one of the best-selling PHEVs in general.

BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance specs:

  • 24.0 kWh battery (gross) and 21.6 kWh (usable/net)
  • all-electric range of up to 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) WLTP or 86–97 km (53-60 miles) NEDC
  • fuel economy (combined, WLTP): 1.2–1.9 l/100 km, 23.1–28.3 kWh/100 km
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds
  • all-wheel drive
  • top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph) or 135 km/h (84 mph) in all-electric mode
  • system output: 290 kW (394 hp) and 600 Nm
  • a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine (210 kW/286 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 83 kW/113 hp and 265 Nm)
  • charging from 0 to 100%: 6.8 h at 3.7 kW (16 Ah / 230 V)
  • storage volume is 500 litres; if the rear backrests are folded down, a volume of 1,720 litres is available
