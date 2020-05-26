The U.S. launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e is expected this Summer and the unofficial reports about the MSRP price are $65,400. It's actually the 2nd model evolution of the X5 PHEV.

After deducting the $7,500 of the federal tax credit, it would be $57,900 (plus destination charge).

For comparison, the conventional all-wheel-drive X5 xDrive40i and X5 xDrive50i start from $61,200 and $76,150 respectively, which should make the plug-in hybrid quite attractive.

The strongest point of the X5 xDrive45e is the battery pack of 24.0 kWh. According to BMWblog.com, the usable capacity will be 20.9 kWh - surprisingly slightly less than 21.6 kWh in the European specs.

The all-electric WLTP range in Europe is up to 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) so there is a big chance for a decent result also under the EPA test cycle.

We assume that it might one of the best-selling PHEVs in general.

Gallery: BMW X5 xDrive45e

BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance specs: