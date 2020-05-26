The trend which is seeing more and more genuinely interesting and apparently desirable electric vehicles being launched in China continues. Geely, the company that owns Volvo, has now revealed and detailed its second electric vehicle, after the Geometry A EV sedan. This second one is called Geometry C and it’s a hatchback with similar specs to a Nissan LEAF.

Looking closely at their front fascias, it’s clear they are related, but not exactly identical - the Geometry A sedan has fewer openings in the front bumper and it doesn’t look as sporty as this hatchback. And, believe it or not, it’s not just a cosmetic trick - the Geometry C hatch is actually more powerful than the sedan.

From the side, the Geometry C has a floating roof design with an invisible C-pillar and strong creases running down the doors, while in the back, it has small high-set light clusters connected by a LED light bar.

Gallery: Geely Geometry C

8 Photos

In terms of specs, it’s pretty competitive too. It’s powered by a 200 horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels and has a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph). Two battery packs will be offered, giving the Geometry C either 400 km or 550 km on a single charge - they’re probably the same 51.9 kWh and 61.9 kWh packs that power the sedan.