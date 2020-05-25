Friedrich Wenner Versmolder Vollpappen-Verarbeitungswerk GmbH, a company with a long tradition, takes one of the first all-electric MAN eTGMs into regular transport operation. In future, the 264 kW (360 hp) 26-tonne truck with box body will transport preliminary and finished products of cardboard production quietly and emission-free. Friedrich Wenner GmbH is producing its own electricity for the electric truck with its own photovoltaic system.

Friedrich Wenner GmbH opts for electric trucks from MAN

MAN eTGM complements holistic ecological approach of the Versmold-based carton specialist

Photovoltaic system supplies electricity for MAN electric trucks

On May 6, 2020, Managing Director Stephan Potthoff-Wenner accepted the keys to the innovative new addition from Sales Manager Ferdinand Zeh and Sales Advisor Till Kortekamp, both from the MAN sales office in Bielefeld. "With this electric truck we are once again fulfilling our ecological promise to which we have been committed for years. The MAN eTGM ideally complements the extensive measures that we have initiated in recent years to sustainably reduce our company's CO2 emissions," said Stephan Potthoff-Wenner, explaining the holistic, resource-saving approach of the specialist for the development and production of solid board food cartons.

This includes sustainable waste management and recycling or energy efficiency optimisation in production as well as energy generation through a photovoltaic system on the roofs of the production and storage halls. The new electric truck represents the ideal continuation of this approach for the connected transport chain. The operation with solar power produced by the company itself makes it particularly environmentally friendly.

The fully electric distribution vehicle is a MAN eTGM in the configuration of a 6x2-4 three-axle chassis with steerable and liftable trailing axle for a gross vehicle weight of 26 tonnes. The vehicle is equipped with a dry freight box for moisture-protected transport of the cardboard boxes. The electric distribution vehicle is driven by a 264 kW (360 PS) electric motor, which provides a torque of max. 3,100 Nm. Auxiliary units such as power steering, air compressor as well as the air conditioning system are electrically operated and controlled via the energy management system according to demand, thus saving energy.

Brake energy recovery (so-called recuperation) converts the kinetic energy of the vehicle into electrical energy during the thrust and braking phases and returns it to the battery storage. This can significantly increase the range. A display in the cockpit informs the driver about the current energy content of the batteries. Powerful lithium-ion batteries from the Volkswagen Group supply the energy for the truck. These are located under the cab above the front axle, where the diesel drive train is located in conventional vehicles. Further batteries are located on the vehicle frame. The range of the MAN eTGM is up to 200 kilometres, depending on the area of operation and climatic and topographical conditions. The batteries can be charged either with a charging power of 22 or 44 kW with alternating current or as so-called "high-power charging" with 150 kW direct current.