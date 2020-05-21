The construction progress at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China does not cease to amaze. According to the latest video by 乌瓦 from May 20, 2020, roofing of the second main assembly building is in full swing.

Work at several satellite buildings is also highly advanced. Everything seems to be going the right way to start production of the Model Y in about 6-9 months.

By the way, Tesla is also approaching completion of the molding facility, adjacent to the southern part of the main assembly building for the Model 3.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

Aerial images reveal that the number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 ready for delivery hit a record level - seems like the number more than doubled, despite the number of carriers also doubling.

Is this the direct result of production highly exceeding sales in April (and possibly in May)?

The upgraded manufacturing capacity of the Tesla Model 3 will be 4,000 per week as early as in June.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

According to the reports from China, Tesla not only already started production of MIC Model 3 Long Range (RWD), but also delivered the first units:

Here is a second video of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, provided by Jason Yang, recorded several days earlier - on May 14: