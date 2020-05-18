Let's see where the relative demand for plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars is the highest in Europe.

The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK - increased in Q1 2020 to 7.47% (from 3% in Q1 2019).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 28 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

The average for the European Union is 6.74% (compared to 2.5% a year ago). 2-4 top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, share exceeded 5%.

New passenger car registrations:

  • BEVs (plus FCVs): 130,297 (up 58.2%) at 4.27% share
  • PHEV: 97,913 (up 127%) at 3.21% share
  • Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 228,210 (up 81.7%) at 7.47% share

The top countries are:

  1. Norway - 69.7%
  2. Iceland - 47.2%
  3. Sweden - 27.9%
  4. Finland - 1.61%
  5. Netherlands - 11.6%

More sales reports

europe tesla model 3 sales march 2020 Europe: Tesla Model 3 Sales Surged In March To #1 In Q1 2020
europe light commercial plugin vehicle sales 2019 Europe: Light Commercial Plug-In Vehicle Sales Report For 2019
europe 2019 electric bus sales Europe: In 2019 Already 4.1% Of New Buses Were Electric
passenger plugin ev sales europe q1 2020 Passenger Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe In Q1 2020 By Country

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2020

external_image

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the European Union and EFTA is 4.27% (up from 2% in 2019).

Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon.

So far this year, 16 countries managed to break into 2% BEV share, while 7 are at least at 5%.

The top countries are:

  1. Norway - 50.5%
  2. Iceland - 32.3%
  3. Sweden - 8.5%
  4. Netherlands - 13.4%
  5. France - 7.1%
  6. Portugal - 5.9%
  7. Switzerland - 5.7%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2020

external_image

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available