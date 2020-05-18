Let's see where the relative demand for plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars is the highest in Europe.
The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK - increased in Q1 2020 to 7.47% (from 3% in Q1 2019).
In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 28 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).
The average for the European Union is 6.74% (compared to 2.5% a year ago). 2-4 top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, share exceeded 5%.
New passenger car registrations:
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 130,297 (up 58.2%) at 4.27% share
- PHEV: 97,913 (up 127%) at 3.21% share
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 228,210 (up 81.7%) at 7.47% share
The top countries are:
- Norway - 69.7%
- Iceland - 47.2%
- Sweden - 27.9%
- Finland - 1.61%
- Netherlands - 11.6%
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2020
BEVs
In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the European Union and EFTA is 4.27% (up from 2% in 2019).
Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon.
So far this year, 16 countries managed to break into 2% BEV share, while 7 are at least at 5%.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 50.5%
- Iceland - 32.3%
- Sweden - 8.5%
- Netherlands - 13.4%
- France - 7.1%
- Portugal - 5.9%
- Switzerland - 5.7%
Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2020
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available