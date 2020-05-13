On May 9, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) launched in China the all-electric version of the Rong Guang van, which is available in two versions:

commercial: from 83,800 yuan ($11,815)

passenger: from 89,800 yuan ($12,660)

Not bad for a vehicle equipped with a 42 kWh battery, good for up to 300 km (186 miles) of range (passenger version), and 252 km (157 miles) in the case of the commercial version. Of course, all numbers are on the highly optimistic NEDC cycle.

Additionally, buyers can get national EV subsidies, as well as some additional from Wuling:

"Those who purchase a Rong Guang EV are entitled to a replacement subsidy of up to RMB 10,000, free maintenance, three years of free road service and the free installation of charging equipment."

Rong Guang EV is one of two new Wuling EVs, and one of several new EVs in which at least partially GM is engaged.

It's clearly an entry-level vehicle with not too much equipment, however, we would not be surprised if it will sell at a decent volume.

"With the same dimensions as its siblings powered by traditional internal combustion engines and a 3,050-millimeter wheelbase, the Rong Guang EV has an extensive 5.1 cubic meters of cargo space. The minivan comes with electric power steering (EPS) and is equipped with a driver’s side air bag for added safety."

Wuling - Rong Guang electric van specs:

range (NEDC):

passenger version: 300 km (186 miles)

commercial version: 252 km (157 miles); 5.1 cubic meters of cargo space

AC charging in 7 hours

DC charging in 2 hours

3,050-millimeter wheelbase

