As you are all probably well aware by now, Tesla recently released a new beta update that allows its cars to observe and stop at traffic lights and stop signs. However, at this point in time, it still requires driver confirmation, so it will stop at green lights, as well, until you tell it to proceed. This is a built-in safety measure that's part of the system's beta learning process.

Now, it seems Tesla has released yet another feature update that appears to handle some crosswalks. YouTuber Tesla Life has spent some time testing the system. He concludes that while Tesla's vehicles may apply GPS data to try to predict upcoming traffic lights and stop signs, this may not be the case with most crosswalks.

Whether or not the above observation is 100 percent true is still unknown, however, as you can see from the video, the car doesn't typically "see" the crosswalk well in advance, which means it may stop abruptly. It also only observes some crosswalks. If the crosswalk has a blinking yellow light, the system seems to notice it, if not, it's a mixed bag.

Having a feature that will automatically detect and stop for crosswalks is fantastic. It will surely save lives. However, as with virtually all of Tesla's Autopilot and active safety feature updates, there will be subsequent updates to streamline the feature. For this reason, you need to be aware of the feature's existence and how it works, so it doesn't catch you by surprise.

If you've experienced this new crosswalk detection feature, please share your experience with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tesla Life on YouTube: