A sneak peak into Tesla battery module/pack production line

By the way of releasing financial results for the first quarter of 2020, Tesla published also a few photos of the battery module and pack facility at the Tesla Gigafactory 3.

Before we jump to the photos below, above we have a new drone video by Jason Yang, which shows Giga Shanghai as of April 30, 2020. We see a huge, new assembly facility under construction (for the Tesla Model Y), expected to be ready before the end of this year.

The battery manufacturing facility is located on the left, in the middle.

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - Battery module and pack factory

Here it is, a relatively small building, right behind the Tesla Model 3 assembly facility.

It's smaller than the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, because it makes only the modules and packs for cars, while the lithium-ion cells are supplied from the outside.

Gigafactory 1 in Nevada is making also cells, as well as various other parts and energy storage systems.

As far as we know the cylindrical cells (2170 type) are supplied by LG Chem (initially it was also Panasonic). In the future, cells might be supplied also by CATL, but those will be different cells (possibly LFP chemistry and cell-to-pack approach).

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - Battery module and pack production line

Tesla Gigafactory 3