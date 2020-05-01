Tesla just released its quarterly vehicle safety report for Q1 2020, which reveals so far the lowest ratio of accidents while driving on Autopilot.

The company registered:

Autopilot on: one accident for every 4.68 million miles driven (up 63% year-over-year)

one accident for every driven (up 63% year-over-year) Autopilot off, active safety features on: one accident for every 1.99 million miles driven (up 13%)

one accident for every driven (up 13%) Autopilot off, active safety features off: one accident for every 1.42 million miles driven (up 13%)

All the results (as shown in the chart below), are significantly better than the general U.S. average, reported by the NHTSA. However, the last quarter was specific as the total miles and the number of crashes were "significantly reduced", which sounds like less traffic on the roads.

Tesla Safety Report – Q1 2020

"In the 1st quarter, we registered one accident for every 4.68 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.99 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.42 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles. Total overall miles and crashes were significantly reduced in this quarter."

Important factors: