Nothing really happens at the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany since we heard about postponing the project more than two weeks ago.

The latest videos from the site present basically a silent plot, even "the last tree" disappeared.

One might wonder why the project accelerated to "plaid" speed and then stopped and we actually don't know whether it's cash-hoarding for the hard times ahead or some obstacles.

Torque News reports that the Brandenburg Government will discuss Tesla Giga Berlin on April 29, which might result in some new decisions.

Previously, we heard that Tesla is revising its construction plan and most recently that there is a problem with pile foundations: