This hugely impressive tank turn is accomplished by an electric car on ice in Sweden. The term 'turns on a dime' takes on a whole new meaning with tank turns.

The concept of tank-turning obviously dates way back, but the application in road-going cars is new. It's made possible by having four electric motors that can operate in forward or reverse at any given time. This allows for the unique spin-in-place maneuver seen in this video.

Elaphe, the company behind the in-wheel electric motors found in this very special BMW X6, calls the tank turn "steer on-a-spot" and says that the mindset here is "turning things around."

Tank turning isn't unique to this BMW though. In theory, any electric vehicle with 4 independent motor can pull it off and perhaps the most famous display of this to date is with the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck spinning in place on some dirt and gravel.

Though not absolutely required, a slick surface is definitely preferred for this maneuver. For one, the lower the traction, the quicker the spin. But more importantly, the tank turn can be verys stressful on the vehicle if traction and grip are high.

Back to the BMW X6 though, Elaphe says the modified BMW X6 uses 4 Elaphe L1500 gearless electric motors mounted in the wheels. It puts out over 440 kW (590 hp) of power and over 6,000 Nm (4,425 lb·ft) of direct-drive torque. The 5,300-pound vehicle can reach 62 mph in under 4.9 seconds. It's just a demonstrator though so you can't buy it. Still, it's a sweet electric SUV.

Video description via Elaphe Propulsion Technologies on YouTube: