The Taycan Turbo feels exactly like a Porsche should, but yet so different.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo is incredibly stable. Much like Tesla's vehicles, its large, flat, and heavy battery pack gives the all-electric Porsche a low and evenly distributed center of gravity. This is all a good thing when it comes to handing and safety. But people question whether cars like this can match the agility and trickery of iconic sports cars that are much lighter and have front or rear engines.
Fortunately, the Taycan Turbo will not only drift, but it'll also do bizarre 90-degree slides and some pretty sweet donuts. Scroll to the 5:29-mark to see some really crazy stuff. It looks like something you'd see in a video game or a computer-generated movie clip. It appears you can drive this car sideways almost as easily as you can drive it forward.
Yes, we know it doesn't handle the same as a traditional rear-wheel-drive sports car. It's very different, but arguably different in a positive way. We're also well aware that the track is wet. Nonetheless, it's pretty cool to watch the Taycan Turbo perform.
The Taycan Turbo is also a seriously good driver's car. It feels like a Porsche should, with keen cornering. We even know it'll drift, a bit, because we've tried it. But what we don't how is how well, repeatedly, it'll drift if faced with a damp skid pan and asked to show what its fancy torque vectoring systems can really do. So now here's our chance to find out: the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo. WILL IT DRIFT?