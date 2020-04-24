The Porsche Taycan Turbo is incredibly stable. Much like Tesla's vehicles, its large, flat, and heavy battery pack gives the all-electric Porsche a low and evenly distributed center of gravity. This is all a good thing when it comes to handing and safety. But people question whether cars like this can match the agility and trickery of iconic sports cars that are much lighter and have front or rear engines.

Fortunately, the Taycan Turbo will not only drift, but it'll also do bizarre 90-degree slides and some pretty sweet donuts. Scroll to the 5:29-mark to see some really crazy stuff. It looks like something you'd see in a video game or a computer-generated movie clip. It appears you can drive this car sideways almost as easily as you can drive it forward.

Yes, we know it doesn't handle the same as a traditional rear-wheel-drive sports car. It's very different, but arguably different in a positive way. We're also well aware that the track is wet. Nonetheless, it's pretty cool to watch the Taycan Turbo perform.

Leave us your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.

Video Description via Autocar on YouTube: