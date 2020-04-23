Knowing exactly who you're marketing your vehicle to is very important. However, it may not be quite as important if your audience is wide and traditional. For instance, a gas-powered pickup truck or sports car competes with many other similar vehicles for a large group of shoppers. Conversely, a luxury-grade high-performance off-road-ready all-electric pickup truck or 3-row SUV is pretty niche. This means your audience is going to be much more focused.

In order to build a vehicle that's going to appeal to your audience, fit within their budget, and do what they want it to do, you have to ask them plenty of questions. If you expect these folks to eventually follow through with buying your product, you'd be wise to listen to their answers and take notes. That's precisely what Rivian has spent years doing: watching and listening, in addition to plenty of adventuring. The startup electric automaker's R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV were born from this process.

