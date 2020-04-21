100 kWh battery pack option coming in Q4 2020.
On April 19th, NIO officially started the deliveries of the new ES8 model, which - according to the Chinese manufacturer - boasts over 180 improvements over the first version.
Interestingly, the first unit went to a recurring customer:
"The delivery ceremony was held at the Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center. William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO, delivered the first all-new ES8 to Mr. Jia, who’s already a user of the ES8 Founders Edition. The all-new ES8 is Mr. Jia's second NIO car. Out of his recognition and appreciation of NIO, he put the order immediately after the new model was launched."
Improvements in the 2nd model evolution concern exterior, interior, power, driving range and digital touchpoints, addressing feedback from the users of already 20,000 ES8 sold since June 2018.
It seems the right decision to refresh the ES8, as the sales almost dried up. On the other hand, NIO noted that "the ES8’s sales ranked top 10 in the luxury SUV class as the only Chinese model".
The most important, EV-related changes, are:
- "new motor combination of a 160kW PM [permanent magnet motor] motor and a 240kW IM [induction motor]"
- new 100 kWh battery pack (liquid-cooled), but it will be available from Q4 2020 (currently there are two options: 70 kWh and 84 kWh)
Once the new pack will be ready, it will extend the NEDC range by almost 100 km (62 miles) to 580 km (360 miles) compared to the 84 kWh version.
The acceleration time will be 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, which sounds like 0.5 slower than the time of 4.4 seconds previously.
Just like previously, there are two ES8 layouts:
- 7 seat (2+3+2) from RMB 468,000 ($66,162) before subsidies
- 6 seat (2+2+2) from RMB 476,000 ($67,293) before subsidies
Prices (regular 7-seater and 6-seater versions on the top and Signature Edition on the bottom)
All-new NIO ES8 specs:
- three range/battery versions:
415 km (258 miles) NEDC - 70 kWh
485 km (301 miles) NEDC - 84 kWh
580 km (360 miles) NEDC - 100 kWh (available from Q4 2020)
- 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive (160 kW PM and 240 kW IM)
"The mass production and on-time delivery of the all-new ES8 demonstrates NIO's efficient operations and manufacturing capabilities in this special time. Since NIO was established, we have brought three excellent premium smart electric models to our users. And we will continue to improve user satisfaction of services and fulfill our promises as a user enterprise," said William Bin Li.
