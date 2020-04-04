The Chinese company NIO announced this month the introduction of two new, in-house developed advanced driver assistance features for its ES6 and ES8 electric cars:

Navigation On Pilot (NOP) - "allow the vehicle to drive on and off ramp, overtake, merge lanes and cruise according to planned routes"



"The ‘S-APA with Fusion’ function combines the surround view cameras with the ultrasonic radars to understand the immediate environment more accurately, and can be engaged via NOMI’s voice control system. With the upgrades, the vehicle will be able to detect parking slots based on parking space lines, recognize multiple consecutive available parking spaces, and choose a target parking slot. The ‘S-APA with Fusion’ also represents a full elevation from the existing APA in terms of searching, detecting and choosing parking spots, the interaction experience, and the parking capabilities."



The NOP reminds us of Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot, while the second seems to push parking assist forward towards a higher level of automation (although not autonomous yet).

Separately, NIO is launching a new "Selected Pack" option for NIO Pilot features, available to unlock for RMB 15,000 ($2,115):

"In addition, to enable more users to experience and take full advantage of the evolving capabilities, NIO has introduced a “Selected Pack” to the market, which will be made up of several core features, and will available to purchase from April 01 for RMB 15,000." "NIO Pilot’s “Selected Pack”mainly includes the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist

Cross Traffic Alert-Rear

Cross Traffic Alert-Brake

Dynamic HMI on IC and Automatic Lane Simulation

Automatic High Beam Together with the ES8 and ES6 NIO Pilot Standard Features, the “Selected Pack” will bring users a more practical and more smarter driving experience."

The previous "Full Feature Pack" was renamed to "Complete Pack" and is offered at the same price RMB 39,000 ($5,500) with more content:

"NIO Pilot’s “Complete Pack” will come equipped with an upgrade to the existing Automatic Parking Assist (APA), ‘S-APA with Fusion’, and the newly added feature NOP. NOP is based on the deep fusion of the navigation system and the NIO Pilot features, and will allow the vehicle to drive on and off ramp, overtake, merge lanes and cruise according to planned routes. The price will remain at RMB 39,000."

We obtained infographics with a list of the main features in both systems:

