Neoen Australia recently completed the expansion of the battery energy storage system in Hornsdale, Australia (built by Tesla in 2017) - so far, the world's biggest battery energy storage.

The install of Tesla battery packs, power electronics and the network connection was completed by March/April and the site should be able to provide:

150 MW of power (+50 MW / 50%)

193.5 MWh of capacity (+64.5 MWh / 50%)

The main purpose of an energy storage system (ESS) of such size is to support of the grid and allow for better utilization of solar and wind generation (including the 315 MW Hornsdale Wind Farm).

"Hornsdale Battery Extension: network connection works completed! The world biggest battery to provide soon extra reliability to the grid in those extremely challenging times (very low demand, increased risks of outages, ...).

Congrats to the #CPP, #Tesla and #Neoen teams"

Tesla hoped to increase its energy storage deployment in 2020 by 50%, from 1,651 MWh to at least 2,500 MWh. Since the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada is offline, it might be challenging, since everything depends on how long it will take to back online.

Tesla offers three types of ESS products: