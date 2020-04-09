The Luxury brands category of Kelley Blue Book’s 2020 Brand Image Awards was dominated by Tesla this year. It almost won each and every single category, but it had to concede the “Most Trusted Luxury Brand” distinction to Lexus.

In last year’s edition of the same awards, Lexus won overall, so the fact that Tesla has now dethroned Toyota’s luxury arm is a remarkable feat. In regards to Tesla’s achievement this year, KBB says

‘For the first time, upstart EV-maker Tesla breaks into the Overall Brand Award. For several years, it had been knocking at the door with its Model S and Model 3, snagging individual model recognition by KBB shoppers. By producing its one-millionth vehicle, Tesla demonstrates that it’s here to stay as a force in the new vehicle market. In addition to its large volume Model 3, it continues to set the pace with its Model S luxury sedan and Model X people-mover.’

The categories where Tesla won this year are Best Overall Luxury Brand, Best Value Luxury Brand, Most Refined Luxury Brand, Best Performance Luxury Brand and Best Styling Luxury Brand.

KBB is keen to point out that the data it gathered in order to rate these brands