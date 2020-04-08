Volkswagen Group Components announced, that the flexible, fast chargers with built-in batteries will be launched also in China, in partnership with Shanghai DU-POWER New Energy Technical Co., Ltd.

A new 50/50 joint venture is scheduled to start series production for the Chinese market in the second half of 2020.

"Volkswagen Group Components and the start-up Shanghai DU-POWER New Energy Technical Co., Ltd. plan to work together to produce flexible quick charging stations in China. An agreement to this effect was signed by representatives from both companies in Suzhou, China. Series production of the flexible quick charging stations is currently scheduled to start in the second half of 2020. Establishing production with a local partner is a key step in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market." "Following the conclusion of the requisite approval process with authorities, including merger control, Volkswagen AG and Shanghai DU-POWER New Energy Technical Co., Ltd. will ultimately each own 50% of the shares in the joint venture. The new company will be located in the Suzhou Wuzhong Economic & Technological Development Zone, near Shanghai, China."

Starting this year, Volkswagen will also produce those flexible chargers in Hannover, Germany for the European market.

Initial pilot series of 100 kW chargers (with up to 360 kWh batteries) were already produced and installed in Germany over the 2019/2020.

Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components said: