Toyota has been teasing a revived Supra for years. After a 22-year hiatus, it returned to market in 2019 as an all-new 2020 model. The gas-powered two-seat sports car boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Supra's BMW-built powertrain makes 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, though the Supra in this video has been tuned to crank out a whopping 500 horsepower. In stock form, the Supra can zip to 60 mph in under 4 seconds

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive five-seat midsize sedan. It has been reported to produce about 450 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. However, it's important to note that EV horsepower and torque figures are not always directly comparable to specs for gas cars. Nonetheless, the range-topping Model 3 commands an automaker-reported 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph time, but we've seen it fare much better.

Check out the very short video above to see which car wins this gas versus electric battle? Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

