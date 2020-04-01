Tesla is busy working to bring more V3 Supercharging stations to Europe - at least several new sites are under construction
According to the latest news, Tesla is finally ramping up V3 Tesla Supercharger installations in Europe, where since December 2019, only a handful were launched in a few countries.
Now, more sites are under construction, including in the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, Norway and Italy.
The chargers themselves are manufactured and supplied from the Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York, which is a great move from a logistical perspective, compared to making them in the western part of the U.S.
Many of those new stations will be 10-20 stalls, and some probably even bigger, which at 250 kW per stall adds up to a serious power of several MW.
The existing network of V2 Superchargers, in most cases, were revamped to 150 kW (from 120 kW).
