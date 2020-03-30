There have been a lot of questions about Tesla's new Autopilot / Full Self-Driving feature that automatically stops for traffic lights and stop signs. This is because all we have is a quick video of the feature in action. We were the first to publish a story with a video of the technology, but still have little other concrete information.

Luckily, popular Tesla hacker and amateur Autopilot researcher green (@greentheonly) was able to get his hands on a leaked manual that provides a detailed explanation of the feature. Interestingly, it reveals that the technology relies on GPS data, but also uses "some vision assist."

The original tweet from green is shown below, followed by an attachment of the complete leaked manual explaining Tesla's 'Stopping at Traffic Lights and Stop Signs' feature:

Tesla's website mentioned that this was one of the upcoming features for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability. However, as you can see in the above document, it may actually function while on Autopilot. This means people who haven't paid the extra money for (FSD) may still get the technology.

Check out the video above for more information about the upcoming feature. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Dirty Tesla on YouTube: