Toilet paper hoarding and toilet paper shortages are hot topics these days, so it's no surprise really that a Tesla camera caught some hoarding happening, but this isn't your typical hoarder and it's not dozens upon dozens of rolls.

Obviously this video and our post here are just for shits and giggles, the latter of which we all need now during this time of crisis.

The TeslaCam video from a Model 3 captures a tumbleweed rolling by and if you look closely you can clearly see that some toilet paper caught in the tumbleweed. Since a tumbleweed has no use for toilet paper, then by definition it's hoarding.

Luckily it seems only a couple of sheets are being hoarded by this rogue tumbleweed. If it were more, then perhaps the Tesla driver would have chased it down to add to his/her own personal supply of this scarce product that we're all seemingly in exceptional need for right now.

Back to reality though. We do hope that everyone has enough toilet paper for their immediate needs and that hoarding stops. More importantly, we hope that you all are staying safe and free of this sickness that's ravaging countries around the globe.

Video description via Vantlor on YouTube: